As part of the convention’s celebration Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary, Peter Davison – who played the titular timelord between 1981 and 1984 – will meet fans and sign autographs at the event. Davison is known for playing the fifth Doctor following Tom Baker’s fourth incarnation, and featured in the long-running sci-fi series last year in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode. He will will appear at the event on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

The actor is also known for his roles in shows like All Creatures Great and Small, The Larkins and Gentleman Jack. Davison is also the father-in-law of David Tennant, who played the tenth Doctor and is set to return to the show later this year.

Peter Davison has been announced as part of this year's Portsmouth Comic Con line-up. Picture: Stewart Attwood

The announcement follows the news that Colin Baker, who was the sixth actor to take on the role, will be appearing at the convention. Also set to appear is Nicola Bryant, who played the Doctor’s companion Peri Brown during both Davison and Baker’s time on the show.

The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Celebration is just one feature of Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics, the largest family-friendly comic con of its kind which presents the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment in a full and fun day out for all the family. A whole range of panels, displays, workshops, exhibitions, cosplay and interactive fun will be on offer celebrating franchises like Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

The convention will be held at the Portsmouth Guildhall and tickets cost £17.50.

