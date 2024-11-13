Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emsworth’s Festive spectacular makes a return this year with its popular Christmas Lights switch-on event set to take place later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town will be switching on their Christmas Lights on Friday, November 29. The fun will start at 5.30pm in St Peter’s Square and will see community carol singing and music, the arrival of Father Christmas, stalls supporting Emsworth Primary Schools and The Cantando Choir performing.

Emsworth Christmas lights in 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing

Children will also have the chance to visit Father Christmas in his grotto at Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club 6.15pm and the famous Emsworth Lobster Pot Christmas Tree will be back on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be more festive fun on December 21 with the return of the Emsworth's Christmas Market Day Featuring Hampshire Farmer’s Market. The special Christmas market will be in St Peters Square from 10am until 1pm.

Carols around the Lobster Pot Tree will also take place on the Quay with ‘Village Voices’ supporting the RNLI at 11am