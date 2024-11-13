Emsworth Christmas lights switch on: Dates and times for festive spectacular
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The town will be switching on their Christmas Lights on Friday, November 29. The fun will start at 5.30pm in St Peter’s Square and will see community carol singing and music, the arrival of Father Christmas, stalls supporting Emsworth Primary Schools and The Cantando Choir performing.
Children will also have the chance to visit Father Christmas in his grotto at Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club 6.15pm and the famous Emsworth Lobster Pot Christmas Tree will be back on display.
There will also be more festive fun on December 21 with the return of the Emsworth's Christmas Market Day Featuring Hampshire Farmer’s Market. The special Christmas market will be in St Peters Square from 10am until 1pm.
Carols around the Lobster Pot Tree will also take place on the Quay with ‘Village Voices’ supporting the RNLI at 11am
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.