Fareham Big Weekend sees community come together to enjoy summer fun in the sunshine - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 13th Jul 2025, 12:46 BST
Families enjoy a day of fun and sunshine as community event proves to be a hit with locals.

The Fareham Big Weekend started yesterday (Saturday, July 13) with a host of fun activities and entertainment on offer around the centre of Fareham. The event arranged by Fareham Borough Council saw locals entertained by live music, dancers, magicians and stilt walkers.

There was much to do including sporting activities such as cricket matches, lawn games, inflatable pool sessions, badminton and pickleball. While younger children could get stuck into the soft play areas, inflatable pool sessions, splash pads and much more.

The Big Weekend continues today (July 13) with more opportunities for families to enjoy the sunshine.

Here are 16 pictures of a fantastic first day of Fareham Big Weekend:

Daisy-Mae Noyce, 6, enjoying the entertainment at Fareham Big Weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120725-30)

Daisy-Mae Noyce, 6, enjoying the entertainment at Fareham Big Weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120725-30)

Pianist Justin Goodall performing at Fareham Big Weekend at Fareham Live on Saturday, July 12. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120725-23)

Pianist Justin Goodall performing at Fareham Big Weekend at Fareham Live on Saturday, July 12. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120725-23)

Harvo the Magician entertaining the crowds at Fareham Big Weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120725-)

Harvo the Magician entertaining the crowds at Fareham Big Weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120725-)

Crowds enjoy Harvo the Magician's performance at Fareham’s Big Weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120725-26)

Crowds enjoy Harvo the Magician's performance at Fareham's Big Weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (120725-26)

