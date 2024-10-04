Fareham's Christmas lights switch-on date confirmed and will feature festive market and fun fair
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The switch-on day, taking place on Saturday, November 23 from 10am to 7pm, will be the borough council’s final celebration event of 2024, with the lights being turned out at 5.30pm.
At a meeting of the council’s leisure and community scrutiny panel on October 2, it was said the Christmas event will host a festive market, children’s activities, fun fair rides, food and drink concessions and street and stage performers throughout the day. The Christmas market this year will be held indoors by Funyard Events.
Fareham Borough Council first met on April 9, 1974, encompassing Portchester, Hill Head, Sarisbury, Stubbington, Titchfield and Warsash so this year is its 50th year.
There have been events throughout the year, borough-wide, including an indoor pop-up beach in Fareham’s shopping centre to classic car shows and a birthday bash weekend in September with a pop-up market, children’s activities and fun fair rides. Subject to sponsorship, the pop-up beach could return next year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.