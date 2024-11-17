Wickham Christmas Cracker with market and light switch-on gets Hampshire village in the festive spirit - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 17th Nov 2024, 10:50 GMT
A Hampshire village has kick started the festive season with a Christmas market which culminated in a light switch on.

The Wickham Christmas Cracker was held in The Square, Wickham, on Saturday, November 16. Families attended throughout the day to to shop at the unique market stalls as well as fill their boots with mulled wine and roasted chestnuts.

The event saw plenty of options available to keep children entertained, including fairground rides and a visit to Santa’s Grotto. The Hampshire village also played host to lively street acts and busking musicians to create a fantastic atmosphere.

Here are 19 pictures of a festive day in Wickham:

Santa and his elves were on hand to kick start the festive season in Wickham on Saturday, November 16.

1. Wickham Christmas Cracker

Santa and his elves were on hand to kick start the festive season in Wickham on Saturday, November 16. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

The Wickham Christmas Cracker kicked off the festive season on Saturday, November 16, culminating in the light switch on.

2. Wickham Christmas Cracker

The Wickham Christmas Cracker kicked off the festive season on Saturday, November 16, culminating in the light switch on. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

The Wickham Christmas Cracker kicked off the festive season on Saturday, November 16, culminating in the light switch on.

3. Wickham Christmas Cracker

The Wickham Christmas Cracker kicked off the festive season on Saturday, November 16, culminating in the light switch on. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

A number of stalls were set up selling unique gifts and treats as well as a number of food options.

4. Wickham Christmas Cracker

A number of stalls were set up selling unique gifts and treats as well as a number of food options. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

