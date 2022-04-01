Free art trail featuring Asian artists set up across Portsmouth ahead of Comic Con at The Guildhall in May

Running from Monday April 4 to April 17, 20 pieces by artists from Thailand can be explored in poster sites across the city.

Each poster features a QR code which links to the Comic Con website for background to the artist and their work, and where a map of all artwork locations can be downloaded.

The artworks can also be viewed online and will also be on display at this year’s Comic Con, which takes place at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 7 and 8.

Artwork by Paul Limgenco

The trail has been developed by Jonathan Scott, creative co-ordinator for the event and illustrator, who has been based in Thailand for the last year, using connections he has made during his time in Bangkok.

Some of the artists featured include Paul Limgenco who has worked on Neon Black, Elseworlds and Cauldron Magazine, Sketchman Boris who runs the BKK UNZINE, illustrator Hirunkorn Nikornsaen aka Super Fah Jellyfish and Nirut Chamsuwan, with many noting mainstream manga and anime influences on their work and the Thai comic industry.

Other artists featured include those studying at the Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, who are thrilled at the prospect of their work being enjoyed almost 6,000 miles away.

Artwork by Narsid

Kawakhwan, an illustrator, graphic designer, visual storyteller, game and motion designer studying in the International Programme in Communication Design at Chulalongkorn University said: ‘I see a ton of creative art and storytelling that is made by Thai people.

‘However, not many Thai artists are being supported and recognised on a global platform.

‘Comics are a universal graphic language that connect the reader with the creator.’

Featuring the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment with panels, displays, exhibitions, gaming, VR, steampunk, merch, the wonderful world of cosplay and special features of a Star Wars walk-through experience, She-Quential – Celebration of Female Superheroes (Saturday) and a World of Witchcraft and Wizardry (Sunday) – Portsmouth Comic Con has plenty to offer at this family-friendly event.

Artwork by Applesoda

See portsmouthcomiccon.com to download a map of the International Art Trail, find out more and book tickets.

Artwork by Vanabud Chaiprakorb

Artwork by Superfah Jellyfish