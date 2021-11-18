Full list of shops at Gunwharf Quays' Christmas village in 2021

The seasonal attraction will be open until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

It features hot food, drinks as well as market stalls.

There are also rides which include a giant observation wheel as well as a carousel and a balloon ride – find out how much it costs to go on the rides here.

Pictured is: View of the Christmas Village. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-19)

You might be considering trying to get a spot of Christmas shopping done early and are considering heading down to the attraction.

Here is the full list of market stalls in the Christmas village at Gunwharf Quays:

- Olde English Fudge

- Bloc-o-choc

- Kohler Kusse

- The Cheese Stall

- Loud Elephant

- Gosport memorabilia

- Groovy gift shop

