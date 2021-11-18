Full list of shops at Gunwharf Quays' Christmas village in 2021

A CHRISTMAS village has opened up at Gunwharf Quays.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 4:05 pm

The seasonal attraction will be open until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

It features hot food, drinks as well as market stalls.

There are also rides which include a giant observation wheel as well as a carousel and a balloon ride – find out how much it costs to go on the rides here.

Pictured is: View of the Christmas Village. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-19)

If you are wondering what a trip to the attraction will look like – see our gallery here.

You might be considering trying to get a spot of Christmas shopping done early and are considering heading down to the attraction.

Here is the full list of market stalls in the Christmas village at Gunwharf Quays:

- Olde English Fudge

- Bloc-o-choc

- Kohler Kusse

- The Cheese Stall

- Loud Elephant

- Gosport memorabilia

- Groovy gift shop

Have you visited the Christmas village yet? Let us know in the comment’s below.

