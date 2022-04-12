Each month, the full moon and the lunar phase has its own unique name.

The name is usually based on Native American culture and the night of the full moon is connected to feelings of self-reflection.

The next full moon is set to rise on April 19.

April's full moon has particular significance due to the fact that it helps to decide when Easter will take place.

But when is the next full moon in the UK and what is the Pink Moon?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon will rise on Saturday, April 19.

This is the first full moon of spring, following the Worm Moon which took place in March.

The first full moon of spring is known as the Paschal Full Moon and it is central to the celebration of Easter, as Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Moon.

When does the full moon peak?

The sun is due to set around 8.27pm on April 19 and the moon will start to rise half an hour before.

The best way to see the full moon is to make sure you are on a higher vantage point, as the higher up you go, the more likely you will be able to see the moon through the cloud cover.

In Portsmouth, Portsdown Hill is an elevated outlook which is ideal if you wish to watch the full moon rise.

It is best to stay away from artificial lights as light pollution can interfere with your view.

What is the Pink Moon?

Each month, the full moon has its own unique name.

January has the Wolf Moon, February has the Snow Moon and March has the Worm Moon.

In April, the Pink Moon will rise and it gets its name from a North American flower that blooms in the spring, known as moss pink.