The third full moon of the year, known as the Worm Moon, is set to light up the skies tonight and in the early hours of Friday, March 18 in the UK.

Tonight from London, the Worm Moon will rise from the east-northeast at 5:17pm and it will set in the west just after 6am.

The Worm Moon will take place tonight as spring equinox looms.

But what is a Worm Moon and when is the best time to see it?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is a Worm Moon?

So far, the UK has seen a Wolf Moon and a Snow Moon in 2022, with a Worm Moon scheduled to take place this evening.

The Worm Moon is so-called due to the emergence of worms throughout the month.

All moons are named after something that happens in that particular month.

The names of the full moons come from the 1930s when the Maine Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American names for the full Moons in each month of the year.

Since then, these names have been widely adopted around the world.

Does a Worm Moon take place every year?

The Worm Moon is the last full moon of winter and occurs every March.

When is the best time to see the Worm Moon?

The easiest time to see the Worm Moon will be tonight after the sun has set, according to Science Focus.

The Worm Moon will be at its brightest at 6:08pm, but stargazers should be able to see it at any time between 5:17pm and 6:18am.

On March 28, when the moon is in its waning crescent phase, you will be able to get a glimpse of it in the company of Mars, Saturn, and Venus.

Venus in particular will appear very bright in the morning sky.

What is the spring equinox?

The spring equinox is the first day of the season and occurs when the sun passes the equator moving from the southern to the northern hemisphere.

On spring equinox, the North Pole begins to lean towards the sun again and day and night have approximately the same length.

Spring equinox will occur on Sunday, March 20 this year.

When is the first full moon of spring?

The first full moon of spring will occur on April 16, 2022, which is the day before Easter.

This full moon goes by many different names, including Pink Moon, Sprouting Green Moon, Fish Moon, and Hare Moon.

