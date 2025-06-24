Gosport Summer Passport Scheme is back - offering a host of fun-filled, free activities for secondary school-aged young people.

It's open for secondary-aged children (born between 1 September 2008 - 31 August 2013). Activities take place every Tuesday and Thursday from 29 July to 21 August 2025 at various parks and open spaces across the borough.

This year's activities include sailing, cooking, inflatables, paddle boarding and kayaking, martial arts, jewellery-making, educational workshops and arts and crafts. Free bus travel is provided by First Bus.

the scheme is returning to Gosport this summer | GBC

The scheme is supported by Gosport Borough Council and funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire & Isle of Wight and Hampshire County Council.

Gosport Council Leader Cllr Chegwyn said: "I'm delighted our Summer Passport is back for its 18th year, giving young people experiences they will cherish and the chance to meet new friends and have fun.

"I would encourage young people to register as soon as possible."

For the latest updates on the Summer Passport scheme, search 'Summer Passport' at www.safergosport.co.uk or follow ‘Gosport Summer Passport Scheme’ on Facebook.