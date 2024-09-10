A huge celebration of games is returning to Portsmouth this weekend with tickets for Games Fest selling fast.

Bringing their biggest board game library yet, packed full of new titles and old classics will be Dice Board Game Lounge with leading entertainment distributor, Asmodee, who will be providing a host of family fun and party games. A fully stocked shop of new releases and collectables will also be available so you can continue playing your newfound favourites at home.

A dream set up for every retro arcade enthusiast can be enjoyed with the Old Portsmouth-based Game Over. There you can relive the magic of your youth and introduce the younger generations to classics such as Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Ninja Turtles, Mario Bros, Street Fighter and more, and enjoy gaming projected onto a giant screen.

Games Fest returns to Portsmouth this weekend. Picture: Vernon Nash | Vernon Nash Photography

Esports enthusiasts can enjoy a Clash on the Coast contest between St Vincent Sharks, Portsmouth Paladins and QM Samurais. Witness collective show matches of Overwatch 2 and Rocket League, which demonstrate the abilities of the mighty south coast teams and the positives of the fast-growing Esports trend, before having a go yourself. (Day sessions only).

Continuing the modern theme, gamers will have the chance to demo brand new games from some of the most exciting developer talent in an Indie Gaming Zone. Partisan, Entombed and Chupito are just some of the new game concepts that are set to be trialled.

Contemporary South Asian games will be presented by Bridges not Borders. An Arts Council England funded art and literature project to build bridges locally, nationally and internationally through South Asian art and literature, will give people the chance to try out games including Chaupar, Carrom or Snakes and Ladders.

For fans of the fantasy tabletop role-play game, Dungeons and Dragons, The Three Dungeoneers will be celebrating the big 50 with a selection of introductory adventures. Condensed into 90minute time slots, attendees will be able to get a taste of the DND phenomenon.

A condensed 90minute version of the popular Blood on the Clocktower game will also be available for players new and old alike, with a dedicated storyteller guiding the town to execute a monstrous demon. And for the most retro of games, join the Mary Rose and try your hand at a range of Tudor games and archery and learn more about life on board King Henry VIII’s flagship.

Sessions will run from 11am-4pm and 5-9pm on Saturday 14th and 11am-4pm on Sunday 15th September with the Guildhall’s Square Kitchen café open to ticket holders for all their essential gaming snacks and treats. Tickets costs £15.20 for adults, £8.50 for under 16s and children under four go free. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult. To book your tickets visit www.guildhallgamesfest.com/portsmouth