Gosport named among the UK's best seaside destinations for May bank holiday weekend in latest Millets research
Through researching factors including Google reviews, water quality ratings, ocean temperatures, beach facilities, accessibility and parking costs, outdoor clothing retailer Millets has revealed “the best coastal towns in England and Wales.”
Gosport, which is home to multiple of beaches including the beautiful Stokes Bay, was ranked ninth by the brand - earning a score of 7.25 out of 10. The reasearch also found that Gosport beaches have an average water temperature of 17.2°C and parking costs £5.60 on average.
Stokes Bay is one of the most beautiful beaches in the Portsmouth area, near the scenic village of Alverstoke and offering some incredible views of the Solent and the Isle of Wight. Aslo in the Gosport area are Browndown Point Beach and Lee-on-the-Solent Beach.
The full top 10 list, in order from, is:
- Tynemouth
- Weymouth
- Poole
- Clacton-on-Sea
- Wallasey
- Bournemouth
- Sunderland
- Torquay
- Gosport
- Birkenhead
It comes ahead of the May bank holiday weekend - running from Saturday, May 4 to Monday, May 6 - when many families will be looking to take day trips. We have recently put together a list of our favourite beaches in the Portsmouth area, which you can view here: 6 of the best seaside places to visit in Hampshire.
