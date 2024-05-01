Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Through researching factors including Google reviews, water quality ratings, ocean temperatures, beach facilities, accessibility and parking costs, outdoor clothing retailer Millets has revealed “the best coastal towns in England and Wales.”

Gosport, which is home to multiple of beaches including the beautiful Stokes Bay, was ranked ninth by the brand - earning a score of 7.25 out of 10. The reasearch also found that Gosport beaches have an average water temperature of 17.2°C and parking costs £5.60 on average.

Stokes Bay, just south of Gosport, is a fantstic place for a beach walk and to see marvellous views of the Solent.

Stokes Bay is one of the most beautiful beaches in the Portsmouth area, near the scenic village of Alverstoke and offering some incredible views of the Solent and the Isle of Wight. Aslo in the Gosport area are Browndown Point Beach and Lee-on-the-Solent Beach.

The full top 10 list, in order from, is:

Tynemouth

Weymouth

Poole

Clacton-on-Sea

Wallasey

Bournemouth

Sunderland

Torquay

Gosport

Birkenhead