Gosport Sunset Festival in Walpole Park started yesterday (August 31) and promised to bring an affordable music extravaganza to the masses. Alongside the bands ad other acts, visitors enjoyed delicacies from award winning street food vendors and bars.

Over 60 acts were planned on three different stages, as well as Burlesque and a silent disco. Children got to enjoy a whole host of activities while musicians performed different sets.

The festival is free and its last day is today. People have until 10.15pm tonight to enjoy the festivities. Here are a selection of pictures from Saturday.

