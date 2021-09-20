Great South Run is back again this October.

With under a month to go until the Great South Run is set to take place in Portsmouth, entry spaces are filling up for the charity event.

Tens of thousands of runners sign up each year to take part in the 10 mile, 5k, junior and mini runs.

The 10 mile run has been held in Portsmouth since 1991 but was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

If you're still thinking about taking part in this year's running event, here's everything you need to know before registering:

When is the Great South Run?

The Great South Run will take place over the weekend of October 16 and October 17 this year.

The 5k and junior runs will take place on Saturday, October 16 and the full 10 mile run will commence on Sunday, October 17.

How much does it cost to enter?

The fee to enter this year's Great South Run is £46 for the 10 mile run and £25 for the 5k run.

Entry free for the mini and junior run is £19.

How do you enter?

If you wish to take part in this year's Great South Run, you will need to register by filling out an entrance form on the event's website.

You can find the entry form here.

When is the deadline to enter?

There is no deadline on Great South Run’s website, the run takes place on October 17.

If you are wanting to take part, you should register on the Great South Run's website as soon as possible.

