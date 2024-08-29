Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gunwharf Quays has confirmed that its mini golf course will remain open for an additional three weeks due to popularity.

The unique golf course takes around 45 minutes to complete, with tickets costing £5 per person, and it offers an immersive experience, as each hole pays homage to an iconic artist. From vibrant pop-art such as Andy Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans’, to surrealist landscapes by Salvador Dalí, the course takes guests on a journey through art history. Every hole offers a unique golfing challenge, alongside information on each artist’s work and legacy.

New mini golf course, Art and Putt, has opened in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth. Pictured: General view of the Art and Putt Picture: Habibur Rahman

Yvonne Clay, centre director of Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted that Art & Putt has been such a huge success this summer, bringing a new, unique experiential dimension to our leisure offering.

“Guests have really enjoyed the experience, so we’re thrilled to be able to extend its run for a further three weeks. It’s the perfect place to get competitive and get ‘art educated’ with your friends, or your family, or both.”