Gunwharf Quays announces art and putt mini golf to remain open for three extra weeks
Following a hugely successful run in August, which has seen more than 7,000 visitors taking part, Gunwharf Quays has announced that its custom-built mini golf course ‘Art & Putt’ will remain open for three more weeks, until September 22.
The unique golf course takes around 45 minutes to complete, with tickets costing £5 per person, and it offers an immersive experience, as each hole pays homage to an iconic artist. From vibrant pop-art such as Andy Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans’, to surrealist landscapes by Salvador Dalí, the course takes guests on a journey through art history. Every hole offers a unique golfing challenge, alongside information on each artist’s work and legacy.
Yvonne Clay, centre director of Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted that Art & Putt has been such a huge success this summer, bringing a new, unique experiential dimension to our leisure offering.
“Guests have really enjoyed the experience, so we’re thrilled to be able to extend its run for a further three weeks. It’s the perfect place to get competitive and get ‘art educated’ with your friends, or your family, or both.”
The mini golf officially opened on August 3 and it was initially to close at the end of August. For more information about the mini golf, click here.
