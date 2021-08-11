The region’s best street food vendors are set to battle it out over a three day event at the shopping centre.

Competing finalists will sell their food to members of the public to win their votes and include Filipino pop-up Turo Turo, Brazilian barbecue Carne no Carvao and pizza truck The Social Dough.

Punters enjoy a wide a variety of tasty street food at Gunwarf Quays at a previous British Street Food Awards event. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (250519-1)

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to once again be hosting The British Street Food Awards at Gunwharf Quays. It feels wonderful to be able to welcome live events back, especially when they’re as unique and exciting as this.

‘We can’t wait to try all of the delicious dishes that will be on offer over the Bank Holiday weekend and see which Southern vendor is crowned the winner.’

Founder of The British Street Food Awards, Richard Johnson, added: ‘We can’t wait to see the innovation that the up-and-coming talent will bring to this year’s awards.’

The event will run from August 28 to 30, starting at 12pm on each day.

