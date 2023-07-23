News you can trust since 1877
Here are 19 pictures from the beer festival, Warriorfest 2023 which is held onboard a historic warship.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 14:43 BST

Staggeringly Good Brewery has once again put on a legendary beer festival event onboard HMS Warrior in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard on July 21 and 22.

The theme for this year was ‘The Lost City Of Gold’ and it did not disappoint ticket holders.

The festival included more than 60 keg beers, 10 cask beers as well as specialist wines, mead and ciders from around the world, plus soft drinks for the non-beer-lovers or designated drivers.

Here are 19 pictures from Warriorfest 2023:

Pictured is: The Solent Shanty Bouyas Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-60)

1. Warriorfest 2023

Pictured is: The Solent Shanty Bouyas Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-60) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured: Happy event goers Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-56)

2. Warriorfest 2023

Pictured: Happy event goers Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-56) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Liz McCarthy and Tom Stone Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-55)

3. Warriorfest 2023

Pictured is: Liz McCarthy and Tom Stone Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-55) Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured: A group of happy ticket holders Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-53)

4. Warriorfest 2023

Pictured: A group of happy ticket holders Picture: Keith Woodland (170721-53) Photo: Keith Woodland

