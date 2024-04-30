Hidden Portsmouth: I visited an Old Portsmouth seafront beauty spot - one of the best harbour views at sunset

I took a scenic walk through Old Portsmouth to see one of the most beautiful vistas of Portsmouth harbour and was blown away by the sunset view.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Apr 2024, 12:44 BST
While I was already fond of looking out over the Solent and waterway leading into Portsmouth Harbour from The Round Tower and Hot Walls Beach, I was told that there was a quiet, lesser-known place in the area to sit and relax.

I visited a wonderful Old Portsmouth beauty spot to enjoy an peaceful seafront view at sunset.

The spot - opposite Portsmouth Point - is tucked away just off West Street and can be found by exploring the cobbled streets between the Round Tower and The Still and West pub. You can also access it by starting at The Bridge Tavern and following East Street, through Bathing Lane and turning left. It has plenty of benches to sit and relax, and is a haven away from the hustle and bustle of more popular spots like Southsea Beach.

Watch the video embedded in the story to sea my walk to one of my new favourite places in the city.

