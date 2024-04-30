While I was already fond of looking out over the Solent and waterway leading into Portsmouth Harbour from The Round Tower and Hot Walls Beach, I was told that there was a quiet, lesser-known place in the area to sit and relax.

The spot - opposite Portsmouth Point - is tucked away just off West Street and can be found by exploring the cobbled streets between the Round Tower and The Still and West pub. You can also access it by starting at The Bridge Tavern and following East Street, through Bathing Lane and turning left. It has plenty of benches to sit and relax, and is a haven away from the hustle and bustle of more popular spots like Southsea Beach.