A historic stream train will be spotted traveling through Hampshire this morning coming through a number of stations in the Portsmouth area.

A Clan Line steam train made a rare visit to the south coast mainline for The Railway Touring Company's Bath & Bristol Christmas Express on Saturday, December 14.

The Merchant Navy class steam train The Clan Line is travelling from London Victoria to Sainsbury today (Saturday, April 26) and is passing through a number of local stations travelling down from Petersfield (10.54am) to Rowlands Castle (11.04am), Havant (11.08am), Bedhampton (11.09am), Cosham (11.18am), Portchester (1.23am), Fareham (11.28am), Swanwick (11.35am), Bursledon (11.38am) and Hamble (11.40am).

Rail enthusiasts will be able to spot her passing through on the area’s railway bridges and open platforms, but are urged to do so safely and not get too close to railway lines.

Live progress of the train: https://www.realtimetrains.co.uk/service/gb-nr:U48012/2025-04-26/detailed?fbclid=IwY2xjawJ5hCVleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHkyvFrLrhsWmA-6zfjRJbB93byForHif4cFpGSaNMd1GxzYjCQ63diMUVlHG_aem_6lwVcmlACeDynee2xaY8Ng.