Historic The Clan Line train set to pass through Hampshire to delight of enthusiasts - timings through stations

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 26th Apr 2025, 10:28 BST
A historic stream train will be spotted traveling through Hampshire this morning coming through a number of stations in the Portsmouth area.

The Merchant Navy class steam train The Clan Line is travelling from London Victoria to Sainsbury today (Saturday, April 26) and is passing through a number of local stations travelling down from Petersfield (10.54am) to Rowlands Castle (11.04am), Havant (11.08am), Bedhampton (11.09am), Cosham (11.18am), Portchester (1.23am), Fareham (11.28am), Swanwick (11.35am), Bursledon (11.38am) and Hamble (11.40am).

Rail enthusiasts will be able to spot her passing through on the area’s railway bridges and open platforms, but are urged to do so safely and not get too close to railway lines.

Live progress of the train: https://www.realtimetrains.co.uk/service/gb-nr:U48012/2025-04-26/detailed?fbclid=IwY2xjawJ5hCVleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHkyvFrLrhsWmA-6zfjRJbB93byForHif4cFpGSaNMd1GxzYjCQ63diMUVlHG_aem_6lwVcmlACeDynee2xaY8Ng.

