The date has been set for the return of the popular HMS Collingwood Open Day for 2024.

This unique family event takes place on Saturday, July 6 offering many fun-filled family attractions, with entertainment and displays designed to capture the imagination of everyone, whilst giving an insight into HMS Collingwood, Defence Training, the Royal Navy and other Armed and Public Forces. It also showcases the popular Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) Field Gun Competition.

There will be Interactive Zones for hands-on activities and parts of the establishment will be open to visitors, allowing them to see the Royal Navy’s training equipment and experience some training first hand, including navigating a ship into harbour in our Warship Bridge Simulator.

The 2024 RNRMC Field Gun Competition will yet again see a range of crews from across the UK and beyond, competing for the coveted Brickwoods Trophy, with last year’s winners, HMS Seahawk, hoping to win again!

This year there we will see a special visit from the Raiders Parachute Display Team, a military village, together with many fairground rides including the dodgems. The children’s area will see a petting zoo, inflatables attractions and a pirate ship all free of charge. This year the event will also be supporting local businesses, encouraging them to showcase their produce.

Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood, Captain Tim Davey, said “We are looking forward to opening our gates to the public again this year for our annual Open Day. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the world class training delivered here in partnership with Team Fisher. We are also delighted to be able to support local businesses and charitable organisations, and engage with the wider community and naval families as a whole. Yet again we will be hosting the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Field Gun competition, which offers excitement and fast paced entertainment for everyone, whilst demonstrating the core values of all our Service personnel.”