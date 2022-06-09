Fake Festivals hold events across the country, allowing fans to get up close and personal with some of the most prominent tribute acts in the UK.

Events consist of one day tours, typically starting from midday until midnight.

Fake Festival Horsham 2022 has a variety of tribute acts performing, including Oasish, New 2, and Guns2Roses.

The main action at each festival takes place in a purpose built ‘giant’ marquee.

Weather permitting, entertainment stalls, children’s inflatables and rides, and face painting will be at the festival’s entertainment zone.

Food traders will also be serving a range of food including pizza, burgers and jacket potatoes.

They are all organised in a family friendly manner, so music lovers of all ages can attend.

Here is everything you need to know about Fake Festival Horsham, the closest event to Portsmouth.

When is Horsham Fake Festival 2022?

The event takes place on Saturday, August 20.

It is scheduled to last from 11.45am to 11pm.

Where will it be held?

The giant marquee will be erected in Horsham Park, Horsham, RH12 1RL.

Who is on the line-up?

Six bands are scheduled to perform at Fake Festival Horsham, and are among the top performing tribute acts in the UK.

The Jam’d, a cover for the prominent 1970s rock band The Jam, will open the show at 12.45pm.

Lead by singer and bassist Paul Weller, The Jam had four UK top number one hits including Going Underground and Beat Surrender.

Stereotonics, the tribute band for Stereophonics, is scheduled to perform next at 2.30pm.

Stereophonics are a Welsh rock band who have been performing since 1992, with their number one single being Dakota in 2005.

A U2 cover band called New 2 will be the next act on the stage, scheduled at 4.15pm.

Dulcet tones of Vertigo and Take Me to the Clouds Above are expected to fill the festival.

Kazabian will bring a realistic performance of Kasabian to Horsham at 6pm, followed by Guns2Rose covering for Guns N Roses.

Who is the headlining?

The last performance of the day will be Oasish, playing as a tribute to the legendary UK rock band Oasis.

Oasis had eight UK number ones before they disbanded in 2009, including Don’t Look Back In Anger and D’you Know What I Mean?

Oasish are due to start at 9.45pm.

Are tickets still available?

Festival-goers and music lovers can still buy tickets.

They are only purchasable via the Fake Festivals online website here.

Early bird prices of £32.50 for adults and £25 for anyone aged between 10 and 17 are available until July 9.

Family tickets for two adults and two young people can be bought for £95.

Prices will increase after that date, and they will be free to pre-purchase until August 19.

How can you get there from Portsmouth?

There are a variety of railway services from Portsmouth Harbour station which will take you to Horsham.

These often involve changing at stations such as Fratton, Cosham, and Havant, before travelling en-route to the town.

People can plan their railway journeys here.

Motorists can drive to Horsham by following the A27 out of Portsmouth, then changing onto the A29 and cutting through Houghton, before joining the A24 at Washington.

Driving will take approximately an hour and a quarter.