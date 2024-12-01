The Hotwalls Studios Christmas Creative Market took place on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 as 40 local traders set up stalls on the Parade Ground. Products were on offer such as prints, ceramics, homeware, sculpture, jewellery and much more.

There was plenty of food on offer from The Canteen as well as mulled wine to keep spirits high. The Royal British Legion Victory Brass Band were also on hand to spread festive cheer.

To top it off, resident artists of the Hotwalls Studios opened their doors to give a fascinating insight into their work.

Here are 17 pictures of pictures of a fantastic weekend:

