Hotwalls Studios Christmas Creative Market proves popular as resident artists open up their studios - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 1st Dec 2024, 15:34 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 09:27 BST
A unique Christmas market delighted locals in Old Portsmouth this weekend as a number of artists opened up their studios.

The Hotwalls Studios Christmas Creative Market took place on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 as 40 local traders set up stalls on the Parade Ground. Products were on offer such as prints, ceramics, homeware, sculpture, jewellery and much more.

There was plenty of food on offer from The Canteen as well as mulled wine to keep spirits high. The Royal British Legion Victory Brass Band were also on hand to spread festive cheer.

To top it off, resident artists of the Hotwalls Studios opened their doors to give a fascinating insight into their work.

Here are 17 pictures of pictures of a fantastic weekend:

Michelle Towner from Orlaya Floryn Blooms at the Hotwalls Christmas Creative Market

1. Hotwalls Christmas Creative Market

Michelle Towner from Orlaya Floryn Blooms at the Hotwalls Christmas Creative Market Photo: Sam Stephenson

Over 40 local traders set up at the Hotwalls Studios Christmas Creative Market on Saturday and Sunday.

2. Hotwalls Studios Christmas Creative Market

Over 40 local traders set up at the Hotwalls Studios Christmas Creative Market on Saturday and Sunday. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Family and friends perused the markets goods including prints, ceramics, homeware, sculpture, jewellery and much more.

3. Hotwalls Studios Christmas Creative Market

Family and friends perused the markets goods including prints, ceramics, homeware, sculpture, jewellery and much more. Photo: Sam Stephenson

4. Hotwalls Studios Christmas Creative Market

