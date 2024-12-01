Hundreds attended Gosport Hight Street for the Christmas light turn on, and they were treated to an evening of musical entertainment and acts. Anchored in Gosport held the event on Saturday, November 30 with Hannah, a seven-year-old competition winner, switching on the lights in front of a large crowd.

The day started with a Christmas market which ran from the from the Gosport Museum and Art Gallery to the Ferry Port. It hosted over 80 stalls serving a range of unique gifts as well as food and drink. The lights were switched on a 6pm with a stage being set up in Lawrence Square.

Mark Collins from Greatest Hits Radio was the compere for the afternoon as a range of entertaining acts kept the crowd in good spirits.

Here are 23 pictures of a fabulous evening:

Gosport High Street Christmas Lights Switch On and Market took place on Saturday, November 30.

Gosport High Street Christmas Lights Switch On and Market took place on Saturday, November 30.

Reggie Lyden, 10, and Ella Lyden, 8, enjoy the Gosport High Street Christmas Lights Switch On.