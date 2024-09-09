Portsmouth will welcome back a fabulous street art festival this weekend thanks to the return to the high-anticipated LOOKUP.

The festival will burst into life on September 14 and 15, showcasing spectacular murals from 117 international, national and local artists with permanent artworks created on 30 buildings including prime spots on the Gunwharf Quays railway arches, the multi-storey carpark in Alec Rose Lane and Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery. A landmark piece by local artist Midge will also be created at the end of Eastney Esplanade.

The first signs of what the city can expect are starting to appear with some of the artists already making a start, including at Wimbledon Park where American artist Beau Stanton’s creation was influenced by his visit to the Mary Rose, the local architecture and the flora in the park.

The first piece of artwork is completed for the Look Up Street Art Festival in Wimbledon Park.Picture: Sam Stephenson. | Sam Stephenson

Renowned Bristol-based artist ‘Getting Up To Stuff’ will be bringing his latest work to the city – a life size sculpture of an elderly lady, titled Old Granny McTavish, gazing upwards at key locations where vibrant street art will soon appear as part of the festival. Granny McTavish will be photographed at surprise locations across the city with eagle-eyed art lovers not being told where she may appear next.

LOOKUP Portsmouth, run by ‘Art Up (Portsmouth)’ CIC, is designed to celebrate and enhance Portsmouth’s vibrant street art scene. The festival, which attracted 20,000 visitors to the city last year, actively promotes the inclusion of female street artists and other under-represented groups while upholding a strict selection process. It is committed to nurturing female and local talent, expanding the pool of high-quality artists from which it can draw.

"We strongly support and echo the words of Keith Haring when he said, 'Art is universal and is capable of reaching all levels of life. Art is for everybody.', said festival director Angela Parks.

“LOOKUP aims to bring creativity, inspiration, and surprise to the streets of Portsmouth at a time when many of us have neither the time, energy, inclination, nor funds to visit galleries or museums.

“Bringing international and local artists together for the second year, our programme includes work by the incredible American artist Beau Stanton, who has painted a piece inspired by the Mary Rose, local architecture, and plants; and local children, who we have been teaching to paint murals based on feedback from last year."

Paul Stone otherwise known as artist My Dog Sighs finishing off his artwork for this year's LOOKUP at Cosham Railway Station. Picture: Sarah Standing (120924-1320) | Sarah Standing

With preparations well underway, the 2024 celebration is set to be even larger, extending across the entire city and featuring two workshops: one on doodling, with 160 places available, and another on spray painting, with 120 places available for budding artists. Additionally, there will be a drop-in Creative Corner offering everything from pavement chalks to paints and markers for all ages to enjoy.

Residents from deprived areas will have free priority access to these workshops, providing valuable opportunities for these communities. They will play a significant role in developing exciting new street art projects, aiming to inspire and support the city’s children and contribute to a culturally enriched and vibrant future for Portsmouth.

“Be like Old Granny McTavish,” said Getting Up To Stuff. “Keep those chins up, chests out, shoulders back and eyes on the prize. Portsmouth is looking up”.

For more information on LOOKUP Portsmouth please visit www.lookup-portsmouth.co.uk

Where can I find the artwork this weekend?

The full lineup of striking pieces that will be woven throughout the city includes:

202 Devonshire Avenue – M-One

32 Wimbledon Park – Beau Stanton

Festing Grove – Tris

A3 Bridge at junction with Park Road – Mando Marie

A3 junction with Park Road – Giulio Vesprini

Baffins Library – Fark

Clarence Street Car Park – Cristina Reyes

Carers' Centre, Orchard Road – Marina Capdevila

Central Street – Al's Creative Juice

Charter School – Inkie, Abi, Alice Jazz, ALYJ, Caroline Shelley, Ciara, Claudias.creation, Created by Billie, Freeridelines, HorrorCouture, I AM REKA, Nonxvi, Bitsifind

Cosham Hoardings – Curtiscreationz, Sno.Woman

Cosham Kwiki-Mart – Chinny Bond

Cosham Library – The Frustrated Creative

Cosham Station – My Dog Sighs

Corner of Fordingbridge Road and Bransbury Road – Sadie Were

Corhampton Bin Store 1 – Boar

Corhampton Bin Store 2 – HMP

Corhampton Bin Store 3 – JenksArt

Eldon Street – Jasmine Crisp

Froddington Arms – Roo Abrook

Goldsmith Avenue by station roundabout – Ooberla

Grosvenor Street Garden – JenksArt

Harbour School Lighthouse A – Donna Poingdestre

Hilsea Lido Café – Bloo Swan Lagoon Crew

Local Artist Arena – Alice Kristina Rose, Andrew Foster, Angela Chick, Ashley David John, Background Bob, Bad Teef, Dannii Designs, Divine Bodhi, Happyfattydesigns, iSpy, Jennie Farmer Art, Lucy Walker, Mask1, Money or Die, Pathways into Art, Prospects - Creative Thinkers, Shanice, Skelly, Spike Zephaniah, SpookieBlu, Summer’s Mum, Swiz, Tagsta, Tangiers Art, Toby Rabone, Unicorn Vomit, Vinceabstractart & Cathycreatesart, Violent Artist, Walnut, AT, Panda 22, Pedzeni Artz PD, R3T-ARTS, Starwalker, LAW$

Museum – Pompey Banana Club, Sea Dog Print Studio, Straight Outta The Box

Multi-storey Car Park Alec Rose Lane – KMG

Waterloo Street – drcdsgn, LosDave, Mimic, RAKE, Unify, Ana Fish, Guy Favela, Mark Kellett, Carl Cashman

Queens Hotel Hoardings – Lissitch

Railway Arches – Billy Colours, Merny, Bex Glover, Ben Eine, Toasters, Mank/Chris Dodd, Abraham.O, Emans, Hutch, Jimmer Willmott, Karc, Katie Scott, Lost Lines, Tony Stiles

Rees Hall – Shekra

Salvation Army Hostel – Reka One

Selbourne Terrace –

Southsea Station Bridge (Natty's side) 1 – Vincent Box

Southsea Station Bridge (Natty's side) 3 – Claudia La Bianca

Southsea Station Bridge (railside side) – Ricky Also

Southsea Station (Natty's side) 2 – Perspicere

University Richmond Building – Yessiow

Victoria Road North – Julian Clavijo / PACHI

Victoria Road South – Sophi Odling

