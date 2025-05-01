SailGP: Southsea set to be transformed into a spectacular sailing village for spectators as premium tickets go on sale
Around 20,000 fans are expected to attend the event on July 19 and 20 with tickets selling fast. But a new ticket option has now been added for the Waterfront Premium Lounge where guests can enjoy musical artists performing to lounge and electronic music throughout the day and an elevated dining experience curated by Chef Ollie Dabbous. Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix has also partnered with iconic experience and hospitality brand La Folie Douce.
The promenade area in front of Southsea Castle as well as Castle Field will be transformed for the event with stands, food and drink, entertainment and of course sailing for spectators to enjoy.
SailGP’s Chief Marketing Officer, Leah Davis said: “SailGP is thrilled to team up with premium hospitality brands such as La Folie Douce and celebrated Chef Ollie Dabbous for SailGP’s return to the UK.
By combining the thrill and excitement of SailGP’s high-speed racing with sensational entertainment and a premium menu directly on the waterfront edge – it promises to be an unforgettable experience that fans simply will not want to miss.”
UK Michelin-starred Chef, Ollie Dabbous said: “I’m really excited to be part of such an iconic event returning to the UK. My collaboration with the Rolex SailGP Championship is a natural and organic partnership since SailGP is well-known to be a celebration of world-class precision, talent, and performance – all values I endeavor to embody in my kitchen every day.
“Joining forces with SailGP provides me with a rewarding opportunity to craft an exceptional and unparalleled culinary experience for all those enjoying an exhilarating day by the sea.”
Set to be one of the must-attend events on the summer sporting calendar, the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth marks the seventh stop on SailGP’s 2025 Season Calendar, and the first time the global championship has raced on British shores in three years.
Twelve national teams will compete in identical, hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, racing faster than the wind at speeds over 100 km/h (60 mph). The best athletes in the sport – male and female – compete with national pride and personal glory for a total prize of USD $12.8 million.
Representing the home nation, the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team, driver Dylan Fletcher said, “We can’t wait to be back racing on the Solent in front of a home crowd. One of the best things about SailGP is how close the racecourse is to the shoreline, as fans are at the heart of the action and we can feel the atmosphere when we fly past at speeds of 100km/h.
“We’re hoping the British support will give us an advantage so we can take the win at our first home event in three years.”
How much are tickets?
Lounge tickets are priced as below (pre-tax):
- One day ticket // Adult £375, Child £120
- Family one day ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £950
- Weekend ticket // Adult £675, Child £200
- Family Weekend ticket (2 adults & 2 children) // £1,600
Standard weekend tickets
- Adult // £119
- Child (5-17) // £59.00
- Family - (2 Adults & 2 Children) //£344
One-day tickets for Saturday or Sunday
- Adult // £66.00
- Child (5-17 // £33.00
- Family -(2 Adults & 2 Children) // £191
To buy tickets and for more details visit The Sail GP website.
