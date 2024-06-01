I visited the Portsmouth's best free attractions including Fort Nelson, Southsea Castle and Royal Garrison Church

By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 16:28 BST
Portsmouth has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained. Some exciting attractions have recently come to the city including Dive The Mary Rose 4D at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the upside-down house at Clarence Pier.

We’re celebrating some the best attractions our incredible city has to offer. For some people, planning an entertaining family outing on a budget can prove challenging. But a great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. That’s why I decided to see what I could do on a free day out in Portsmouth, visiting eight different attractions while not spending a penny.

NOW READ: 6 great activities in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Watch the video embedded in the story to see how it went.

Pictured: News Reporter, Joe Buncle on Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

1. Activities to do for free in Portsmouth

Pictured: News Reporter, Joe Buncle on Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
For some of the best views of the city, why not take a stroll up Portsdown Hill? There are some scenic walks on offer across the hill, much of which is designated as an area Site of Special Scientific Interest thanks to its abundance of wildlife. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. Portsdown Hill

For some of the best views of the city, why not take a stroll up Portsdown Hill? There are some scenic walks on offer across the hill, much of which is designated as an area Site of Special Scientific Interest thanks to its abundance of wildlife. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
A day out in Portsmouth would be incomplete without a trip to one of Portsmouth’s beaches. Skim a stone, build a sandcastle or simply lie in the sun, weather permitting. I opted for Southsea Beach which is flanked by Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier, but there are quieter beaches on offer if you delve further along the coastline. Even in winter, it makes for a fantastic place to walk.

3. A trip to the beach

A day out in Portsmouth would be incomplete without a trip to one of Portsmouth’s beaches. Skim a stone, build a sandcastle or simply lie in the sun, weather permitting. I opted for Southsea Beach which is flanked by Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier, but there are quieter beaches on offer if you delve further along the coastline. Even in winter, it makes for a fantastic place to walk. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church recently reopened to the public. Step inside and explore the extensive refurbishment which includes restored pews, organ pipes and regimental banners. In it’s rich history, the church has a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of a royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662.Picture: Keith Woodland

4. Royal Garrison Church

Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church recently reopened to the public. Step inside and explore the extensive refurbishment which includes restored pews, organ pipes and regimental banners. In it’s rich history, the church has a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of a royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662.Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPortsmouth Historic Dockyard