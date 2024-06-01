We’re celebrating some the best attractions our incredible city has to offer. For some people, planning an entertaining family outing on a budget can prove challenging. But a great day out in the island city doesn’t need to cost a fortune. That’s why I decided to see what I could do on a free day out in Portsmouth, visiting eight different attractions while not spending a penny.
Watch the video embedded in the story to see how it went.
1. Activities to do for free in Portsmouth
Pictured: News Reporter, Joe Buncle on Portsdown Hill, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. Portsdown Hill
For some of the best views of the city, why not take a stroll up Portsdown Hill? There are some scenic walks on offer across the hill, much of which is designated as an area Site of Special Scientific Interest thanks to its abundance of wildlife. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. A trip to the beach
A day out in Portsmouth would be incomplete without a trip to one of Portsmouth’s beaches. Skim a stone, build a sandcastle or simply lie in the sun, weather permitting. I opted for Southsea Beach which is flanked by Clarence Pier and South Parade Pier, but there are quieter beaches on offer if you delve further along the coastline. Even in winter, it makes for a fantastic place to walk. Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Royal Garrison Church
Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church recently reopened to the public. Step inside and explore the extensive refurbishment which includes restored pews, organ pipes and regimental banners. In it’s rich history, the church has a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of a royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662.Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland