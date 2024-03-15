Watch more of our videos on Shots!

English Tourism Week – a national celebration of tourism across the country – runs from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 24 and Spinnaker Tower is offering a special discount to mark the occasion.

Portsmouth’s iconic landmark, one of the South Coast’s leading tourist attractions, is giving guests 20 per cent off all day admission if they book to visit during Tourism Week. Guests can use the code ETW24 when they purchase tickets for March 15 to 24 on the Spinnaker Tower website.

Tony Sammut, general manager at Spinnaker Tower, said: “In Portsmouth, we’re lucky to have some of the most breathtaking landscapes and coastline in the country as well as a rich history and culture, which can all be seen from a new perspective at the top of Spinnaker Tower. The spectacular 23-mile views change minute to minute, hour to hour, night and day and from season to season – and it’s never the same twice. So even if you’ve visited us before, you’re guaranteed to see something new. We look forward to welcoming many more returning and new guests during English Tourism Week as they make the most of everything Spinnaker Tower has to offer.”

With an all day admission ticket, the experience starts in the high-speed lift and in 30 seconds guests step onto the viewing decks to see views of Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight. For those brave enough, there’s a thrilling ‘Sky Walk’, 100 metres above sea level. Guests can discover the rich history behind the view with informative touch screen displays and take in the sea air from the open ‘Sky Garden’.

Visitors can also pre-book High Tea in The Clouds, an experience for two or more people to enjoy tea, coffee, sandwiches and cake – and perhaps a glass of Prosecco or Champagne as an optional extra – against the stunning backdrop of the view.