The first wave of campers arrived at the Isle of Wight Festival yesterday (Thursday, June 20), to kickstart a four day extravaganza of music. Peter Crouch started proceedings as he hosted a live recording of That Peter Crouch Podcast on the Big Top stage, ahead of England’s EUROs match against Denmark. “Crouchy”, Chris and Steve warmed up the crowd ahead of kick off with football banter, insightful discussions and some signature dance moves from Peter himself.

The RPJ Band gave a high energy performance, before Norwegian singer and songwriter Dagny brought her pop tunes to the stage in a high energy performance during which she jumped into the crowd. Scouting For Girls closed proceedings on the festival’s first day, with a feelgood singalong set including hits She’s So Lovely and This Ain’t a Love Song.

Performances over the weekend include The Prodigy, Pet Shop Boys, Green Day and more. You can find the full line-up here: Full details for the 2024 IOW festival

