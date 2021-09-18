Best pictures from Friday at Isle of Wight Festival. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

Isle of Wight Festival 2021: 9 best photos show what the atmosphere was like on Friday at the music festival

THE Isle of Wight Festival has finally returned!

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 9:53 am

After many pandemic related delays, the musical event is taking place in Seaclose Park, Newport this weekend.

Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran are among the acts performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2021.

Here are some of the best pictures from Friday at the Isle of Wight Festival capturing what the atmosphere was like.

Isle of Wight Festival 2021

Picture: Jennifer McCord

Photo: Jennifer McCord

Isle of Wight Festival 2021

Picture: Jennifer McCord

Photo: Jennifer McCord

Isle of Wight Festival 2021

Picture: Jennifer McCord

Photo: Jennifer McCord

Isle of Wight Festival 2021

Picture: Jennifer McCord

Photo: Jennifer McCord

