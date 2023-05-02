The 21-round salute will take place when the King is crowned at about midday and it will be carried out by the Garrison Artillery Volunteers on the Parade Ground at the Victorian fort on top of Portsdown Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is free to attend but it is advised that people pre-book their tickets to avoid any disappointment as the site has a limited capacity.

There will be a 21-gun salute at Fort Nelson to celebrate the coronation

Most Popular

Children who go will also have the opportunity to enjoy a free Kings and Queens trail to explore the museum galleries and discover interesting royal connections in the national collection of artillery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Puddick, public engagement manager at Fort Nelson said: ‘It will be a special day for the whole country, and we wanted to mark it with a gun salute.

‘Unfortunately, we are not able to show the Coronation ceremony live at the fort but visitors who would like to join us for the gun salute are very welcome.’

For more information on the event and how to secure tickets, click the link.

There will also be a gun salute at Portsmouth Naval base on Saturday and it is anticipated that this will take place at some time between 11am and midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad