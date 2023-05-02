News you can trust since 1877
King Charles III Coronation: Here is when people will hear gun salutes in Portsmouth

Here is when the sound of gun salutes will echo across the city to mark the Coronation on Saturday.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd May 2023, 19:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 20:40 BST

A salute will take place to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III at Fort Nelson on May 6.

The 21-round salute will take place when the King is crowned at about midday and it will be carried out by the Garrison Artillery Volunteers on the Parade Ground at the Victorian fort on top of Portsdown Hill.

The event is free to attend but it is advised that people pre-book their tickets to avoid any disappointment as the site has a limited capacity.

There will be a 21-gun salute at Fort Nelson to celebrate the coronationThere will be a 21-gun salute at Fort Nelson to celebrate the coronation
    Children who go will also have the opportunity to enjoy a free Kings and Queens trail to explore the museum galleries and discover interesting royal connections in the national collection of artillery.

    SEE ALSO: Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Marwell Zoo announces its closure for King Charles III Coronation

    Elizabeth Puddick, public engagement manager at Fort Nelson said: ‘It will be a special day for the whole country, and we wanted to mark it with a gun salute.

    ‘Unfortunately, we are not able to show the Coronation ceremony live at the fort but visitors who would like to join us for the gun salute are very welcome.’

    For more information on the event and how to secure tickets, click the link.

    There will also be a gun salute at Portsmouth Naval base on Saturday and it is anticipated that this will take place at some time between 11am and midday.

    More details about that are due to be released in the coming days.

