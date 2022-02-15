The attraction will be open during February half-term, with the animals being made entirely out of children’s play bricks.

This is a part of the ‘Year of the Tiger’ celebrations at the shopping centre, with competitions being organised alongside the display.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We’re delighted to be continuing our fabulous Chinese New Year celebrations by hosting these impressive brick tiger attractions in central square over half term.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Life-sized models of tigers and cubs will be built at Gunwharf Quays during February half-term.

The two tiger and cub models are built from 151,198 bricks.

These creatures will be on display from Saturday to February 27.

Alongside the models, guests also get the chance to win a £500 big cat experience.

Shoppers will also get the chance to enter competitions, with a £500 big cat experience as the top prize.

One lucky winner will get to see tigers and other cats up close and personal at a zoo of their choice.

Runner up prizes include ten adoption packages from Marwell Zoo for endangered Amur tigers.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are only 540 of these creatures left in existence.

Speaking about the competitions, Ms Clay added: ‘Make sure you enter our competitions for the chance to win some great prizes.

‘With this new exclusive half term event plus our waterfront dining, Hollywood bowl, VUE cinema, outlet shopping and Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays really is the perfect half term day out destination.

‘We can’t wait to welcome you.’

Opening hours at Gunwharf Quays will be extended during half-term.

From next week, up until February 25, the shopping centre will be open from 10am until 8pm.

Over the weekend, shops will be open from 9am until 8pm on Saturday, and between 10am and 6pm on Sunday.

Some larger stores will open between 11am and 5pm on that day.

For more information on Gunwharf Quays during half-term, visit their website here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron