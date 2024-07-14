Live at the Bandstand: 12 brilliant pictures of Portsmouth music festival

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 11:57 BST
Live at the Bandstand continues to delight crowds across Portsmouth this summer.

Music-lovers gathered at King George V playing fields in Cosham to enjoy local up-and-coming bands and brilliant weather.

One of the acts, Coast, rocked the crowds of people relaxing in the field. The event was the Bandstand Youth Showcase, with younger musicians showing off their skills to the public.

Here are 12 pictures from Saturday’s event.

Fern-Hope, 7. Live at the Bandstand, King George V playing fields, Cosham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-40)

1. Live at the Bandstand

Fern-Hope, 7. Live at the Bandstand, King George V playing fields, Cosham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-40) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Coast's drummer. Live at the Bandstand, King George V playing fields, Cosham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-38)

2. Live at the Bandstand

Coast's drummer. Live at the Bandstand, King George V playing fields, Cosham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-38) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Live at the Bandstand, King George V playing fields, Cosham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-37)

3. Live at the Bandstand

Live at the Bandstand, King George V playing fields, Cosham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-37) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Fern-Hope, 7, with her mother. Live at the Bandstand, King George V playing fields, Cosham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-39)

4. Live at the Bandstand

Fern-Hope, 7, with her mother. Live at the Bandstand, King George V playing fields, Cosham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130724-39) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

