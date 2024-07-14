Music-lovers gathered at King George V playing fields in Cosham to enjoy local up-and-coming bands and brilliant weather.
NOW READ: Full line-up for Live at the Bandstand
One of the acts, Coast, rocked the crowds of people relaxing in the field. The event was the Bandstand Youth Showcase, with younger musicians showing off their skills to the public.
Here are 12 pictures from Saturday’s event.
The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.