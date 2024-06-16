A poor weather forecast did not stop the musicians from performing wonderfully in front of a welcoming audience, with the show taking place at the Staggeringly Good Brewery in Rodney Road, Fratton.

The Portsmouth City Council run music show will take place throughout May, with a full line up being announced. Other events are set to take place at Victoria Park and the King George V Playing Fields.

Here are 35 brilliant pictures from Saturday’s show. The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

1 . Live at the Bandstand Live at the Bandstand from the Staggeringly Good Brewery, Rodney Road, Fratton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150624-72) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Live at the Bandstand In the crowd. Live at the Bandstand from the Staggeringly Good Brewery, Rodney Road, Fratton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150624-24) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Live at the Bandstand In the crowd. Live at the Bandstand from the Staggeringly Good Brewery, Rodney Road, Fratton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (150624-28) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales