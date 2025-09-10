Portsmouth is set to burst into colour once again this weekend as LOOKUP Portsmouth, the city’s much-loved street art festival, returns with its biggest programme yet.

More than 100 new artworks will be created on walls across the city with international headline artists Gijs VanHee, Satr, Temponok, Frau Isa, Ansley Randall and Jimmer Willmott among the huge roster of talent for the event.

Local favourite My Dog Sighs and Pigs Might Fly will be painting headline walls and creating a trail of smaller pieces around Portsmouth, encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore and discover street art in unexpected places.

Colourful street art in Portsmouth | Solent Sky Services

Festival hotspots this year include:

The side of the old casino on Osborne Road, which will host this year’s largest mural

Park Road, where 10 artists will be painting

The Somers Orchard hoardings, featuring 32 artists

Hilsea Lido Café, with six new murals

LOOKUP will return later this year | Solent Sky Services

It follows last weekend’s Paint Jam launch event where 14 local artists transformed hoardings in Cosham, as well workshops at Portsdown Primary School. Throughout this week some of the artists have also made a start on their creations with a view to putting the finishes touches in place at the weekend.

LOOKUP Portsmouth is made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England, Network Rail, Cosham Councillors and Portsmouth Creates with valuable support from Portsmouth City Council.

To find out more or book a workshop, visit: www.lookup-portsmouth.co.uk