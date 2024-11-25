Love Southsea held its Christmas market on Saturday and Sunday, November 23-24 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. The free event proved a hit as visitors flocked to the incredible historical setting to peruse the stalls of over 80 traders and delight in the live entertainment on offer.
From unique handmade gifts to delicious sweet treats, there was something to get everyone in the festive spirit.
Here are 15 fantastic pictures of the event:
1. Love Southsea Christmas Market
Ashlee Pratt performing at the Love Southsea Christmas Market in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-23) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Love Southsea Christmas Market
The Horton family enjoy the Love Southsea Christmas Market at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-22) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Love Southsea Christmas Market
Megan Wilding and Juliet, 4, get into the festive spirit at Love Southsea Christmas Market. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-21) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Love Southsea Christmas Market
Jo and John Shortall with their grandson, William, 13 at Love Southsea Christmas Market. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-25) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
