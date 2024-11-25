Love Southsea Christmas Market delights visitors at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

By Joe Williams
Published 25th Nov 2024, 13:09 BST
A local Christmas market managed to raise people’s spirits this weekend despite the wet and stormy weather.

Love Southsea held its Christmas market on Saturday and Sunday, November 23-24 at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. The free event proved a hit as visitors flocked to the incredible historical setting to peruse the stalls of over 80 traders and delight in the live entertainment on offer.

From unique handmade gifts to delicious sweet treats, there was something to get everyone in the festive spirit.

Here are 15 fantastic pictures of the event:

Ashlee Pratt performing at the Love Southsea Christmas Market in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-23)

1. Love Southsea Christmas Market

Ashlee Pratt performing at the Love Southsea Christmas Market in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-23) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The Horton family enjoy the Love Southsea Christmas Market at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-22)

2. Love Southsea Christmas Market

The Horton family enjoy the Love Southsea Christmas Market at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-22) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Megan Wilding and Juliet, 4, get into the festive spirit at Love Southsea Christmas Market. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-21)

3. Love Southsea Christmas Market

Megan Wilding and Juliet, 4, get into the festive spirit at Love Southsea Christmas Market. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-21) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Jo and John Shortall with their grandson, William, 13 at Love Southsea Christmas Market. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-25)

4. Love Southsea Christmas Market

Jo and John Shortall with their grandson, William, 13 at Love Southsea Christmas Market. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (231124-25) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

