Make your weekend more colourful with a pop up spray paint art session at Pitt Street Skatepark
Pop Up Spray Studios is offering a 30 minute session this Sunday (May 5) costing £12 per person and is located at Pitt Street Skatepark, Portsmouths first indoor skatepark. The session does not include entry to the skatepark, but you’re welcome to put your skates on after the session, or enjoy the full kitchen inside.
The session will take place outside but undercover to allow for ventilation, so make sure to dress appropriately and in clothes you don't mind getting paint on. Plus, when you're done, you get to take your masterpiece home!
Make sure to book the session ahead to enjoy the session. Book here: https://popupspraystudios.simplybook.it/v2/#book/count/1/
