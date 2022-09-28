Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will be appearing at a show at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The evening when England’s record goalscorer at international level discusses his career is taking place on December 12.

Portsmouth Guildhall is one of two venues across the country hosting the event.

Not only will Rooney reminisce about his playing days, he will provide insights into what it was like to play under Sir Alex Ferguson, David Moyes and others.

Host Terry Baker will introduce him on stage, with the interview being conducted by Noel Brodie, who also interviewed ex-Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp on similar tours.

The 36-year-old will also be giving his thoughts on the current United and England teams, as the 2022 World Cup starts in November in Qatar.

Wayne Rooney is scheduled to appear at Portsmouth Guildhall as part of a tour discussing his career. Picture: Portsmouth Guildhall.

Audience members will get chance to ask submit questions to the current DC United manager, and take part in a charity auction.

Tickets start at £59.20, with VIP packages also available, and can be purchased here.

Gold packages allow people to get a signed shirt, a premium seat, and a photo opportunity with Rooney.

Wayne Rooney of Manchester United clashes with Linvoy Primus of Portsmouth during the Barclays Premiership match between Portsmouth and Manchester United at Fratton Park on April 7 2007. Picture: John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.

The former Everton starlet has had many moments playing against Portsmouth in his career.

He shoved Steve Stone to the ground while playing for the Toffees against Pompey in December 2003.

Rooney walked off the pitch assuming he had been sent off, only to receive a yellow card.

He was left thwarted by two inch-perfect tackles by Linvoy Primus in a 2-1 Portsmouth win at Fratton Park in April 2007.

Wayne Rooney being shown a yellow card during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Portsmouth and Everton at Fratton Park on December 13, 2003. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.