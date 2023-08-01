News you can trust since 1877
Four new bike tracks have opened at Queen Elizabeth Country Park aimed at giving adults and children the chance to try out mountain biking and to help keen riders to develop their skills further.
By Kelly Brown
Published 1st Aug 2023, 17:22 BST- 2 min read

The Country Park is set to host a family bike day for all ages on Thursday, August 3 to celebrate the opening the new facility, offering free bike skills sessions, guided rides, bike hire, and cycle safety checks.

Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, Hampshire County Council’s cabinet Member for countryside and regulatory services said: “We want Queen Elizabeth Country Park to be the first-choice destination for mountain bike enthusiasts in Hampshire. The location is already well used by experienced cyclists, and the new tracks are specially designed to encourage even more people to enjoy off road biking, especially children, families or anyone who wants to try off-road biking in this beautiful setting for the first time. We hope this will help people to build their confidence and skills at their own pace in a supportive environment.’’

One of the new mountain bike tracksOne of the new mountain bike tracks
    The four new tracks consist of:

    • A mini wheels track for children on balance bikes or first pedal bike
    • A mini wheels skills area offering a chance for young riders to experience the basics of off-road riding
    • A mountain bike skills area consisting of a short trail for beginners and intermediate riders to develop their skills
    • A mountain bike coaching area to support riders to develop their skills

    The project has been possible due to £250,000 of funding from the County Council, British Cycling, Sport England, South Downs National Park Authority, and additional support from East Hampshire District Council. The aim is to attract new people to off-road cycling, especially those who are traditionally less likely to take part in the sport, including women.

    British Cycling's Business Planning Manager, Ruth Miller added: "The team of officers and volunteers from the local cycling community have put in a huge effort to reimagine the cycling offer at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park. We're really excited to see how the new provision will support diversification of the user base at the park, as well as encouraging more people of all abilities to cycle.

