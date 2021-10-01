One day of The Garden Show in Romsey cancelled due to severe weather warning

The show will no longer open on Saturday, October 2 as planned – however, it will open as usual on the Sunday.

In a statement the organisers said: ‘Due to the severe weather warning in place, the organisers have taken the difficult decision to shut the show for the duration of Saturday, October 2.

Broadlands, Romsey Picture: John Miller

‘The show will be open again as normal on Sunday, October 3. We have taken this decision for the safety of all our visitor, exhibitors and staff and to ensure the showground is safe for the show to go ahead on Sunday.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause. Saturday ticket holders will be able to use their tickets on Sunday or if this does not suit, then any day of the show at Broadlands in 2022.

‘We look froward to seeing all those who can make it on Sunday.’

It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the whole of the south coast – with high winds and heavy rain expected on Saturday.

