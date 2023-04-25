Starting on May 18 and sailing right through to the end of the season in September, Terror has been painstakingly prepared by Nick Gates Classic Yacht Services at Emsworth Yacht Harbour. During the summer months over 600 lucky people will have the opportunity to experience the fun of sailing in a traditional gaff-rigged oyster smack that was originally built in Emsworth in 1895 and refurbished thanks to a Heritage Lottery Fund grant in 2005.

Terror is owned by Chichester Harbour Conservancy and Operated by a dedicated team of volunteers from Friends of Chichester Harbour. She can accommodate up to six passengers on up to three-hour long trips taking in the sights of Chichester Harbour, starting and finishing at Emsworth Yacht Harbour.

The harbour has an abundance of wildlife that is more easily seen from the sea and harbour seals, ospreys, oystercatchers, curlews, godwits and a host of other birds and wildlife can often be seen whilst taking a trip on Terror.

The Oysterboat Terror is just about to start a new season of trips around Chichester Harbour

A professional crew of skipper and third hand will explain to passengers the whole history of the famous Emsworth oyster trade during the trip and point out the wildlife and areas of interest around the harbour.

Passengers who are keen on having a go at sailing a traditional gaff-rigged yacht can take the helm and experience to joy of being under sail in a famous old working boat. Trips cost just £30 for adults and £15 for children. The whole boat can be booked for £150.

Gavin Crick, chairman of the Terror operating committee said: ‘Oysterboat Terror is now heading into her sixteenth season since the refurbishment and thanks to the hard work of Nick Gates Classic Yacht Services is looking as good as ever. We have a great team of skippers and crew ready to take paying guests on trips around beautiful Chichester Harbour and to take in the sights and sounds of this area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

‘It is an experience they will never forget and one that they will talk about for years to come.’

To book a trip visit www.oysterboatterror.org.uk

