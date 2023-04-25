News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
1 hour ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
1 hour ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
2 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

Oysterboat will set sail again from Emsworth for trips into Chichester Harbour

Freshly out of the maintenance shed and looking pristine with her newly varnished masts and spars, the Oysterboat Terror is about to start yet another season of passenger trips around Chichester Harbour.

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

Starting on May 18 and sailing right through to the end of the season in September, Terror has been painstakingly prepared by Nick Gates Classic Yacht Services at Emsworth Yacht Harbour. During the summer months over 600 lucky people will have the opportunity to experience the fun of sailing in a traditional gaff-rigged oyster smack that was originally built in Emsworth in 1895 and refurbished thanks to a Heritage Lottery Fund grant in 2005.

Terror is owned by Chichester Harbour Conservancy and Operated by a dedicated team of volunteers from Friends of Chichester Harbour. She can accommodate up to six passengers on up to three-hour long trips taking in the sights of Chichester Harbour, starting and finishing at Emsworth Yacht Harbour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The harbour has an abundance of wildlife that is more easily seen from the sea and harbour seals, ospreys, oystercatchers, curlews, godwits and a host of other birds and wildlife can often be seen whilst taking a trip on Terror.

The Oysterboat Terror is just about to start a new season of trips around Chichester HarbourThe Oysterboat Terror is just about to start a new season of trips around Chichester Harbour
The Oysterboat Terror is just about to start a new season of trips around Chichester Harbour
Most Popular

    ALSO READ: Historic Emsworth oyster fishing sailing boat granted funding for new cover

    A professional crew of skipper and third hand will explain to passengers the whole history of the famous Emsworth oyster trade during the trip and point out the wildlife and areas of interest around the harbour.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Passengers who are keen on having a go at sailing a traditional gaff-rigged yacht can take the helm and experience to joy of being under sail in a famous old working boat. Trips cost just £30 for adults and £15 for children. The whole boat can be booked for £150.

    Gavin Crick, chairman of the Terror operating committee said: ‘Oysterboat Terror is now heading into her sixteenth season since the refurbishment and thanks to the hard work of Nick Gates Classic Yacht Services is looking as good as ever. We have a great team of skippers and crew ready to take paying guests on trips around beautiful Chichester Harbour and to take in the sights and sounds of this area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

    ‘It is an experience they will never forget and one that they will talk about for years to come.’

    To book a trip visit www.oysterboatterror.org.uk

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    ALSO READ: lollipop man gets 'brilliant' new school crossing sign put up after campaigning for nine years

    Related topics:Chichester Harbour