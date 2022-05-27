The Platinum Jubilee Beacons is the first community event of the Jubilee weekend.

There are three types of beacon events that are taking place to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen's 70 year reign, including Community Beacons, Commonwealth Beacons, and the Principal Beacon.

Reverend Jane Hedges, Canon of Westminster Abbey, lighting a beacon as part of Diamond Jubilee celebrations on June 4, 2012.

But when will the events take place and are any being held in Portsmouth?

Here's everything you need to know:

What is it?

The Jubilee Beacons is one of the official events for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The event will provide an opportunity for the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK Overseas Territories, and the Commonwealth to come together to celebrate the Queen.

There is a long tradition of celebrating Royal Jubilees, Weddings, and Coronations with the lighting of beacons.

A beacon chain, which was once used as a tool for communication, has become a symbol of unity for communities and it is often the central point of focus for a celebration or an outdoor gathering.

Beacons were lit to celebrate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897 and in 1977, 2002, and 2012, beacons were lit to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II's Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees.

Beacons were also lit in 2016 to celebrate Her Majesty's birthday.

There are three different types of beacon for the Jubilee, including a bonfire beacon, a beacon brazier with a metal shield, and a free-standing gas-filled beacon.

When is the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday will take place from June 2 to June 5, 2022.

When will the Jubilee Beacon events take place?

Community beacons, Commonwealth Beacons, and the Principal Beacon will be lit on June 2. The time of 9.45pm has been designated as the moment when they will be lit.

Community Beacons will see thousands of lighting ceremonies take place and they are organised by communities, charities, and different groups throughout the regions of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, and UK Overseas Territories.

Commonwealth lighting ceremonies will see beacons lit in all the capital cities of the Commonwealth, which is 54 in total.

The Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace, which is a 21-metre tall Tree of Trees sculpture for the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, will be lit on June 2 by a senior royal late on the Thursday evening.

Are any beacon events taking place in Portsmouth or Hampshire?

There are many beacon events taking place across the county to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council is participating in the national Beacon lighting programme this year, with beacons being lit at Fort Widley and Southsea Castle on June 2.

Both beacons will be lit at 9.45pm.

Fort Widley will not be open to the public to go into the fort but visitors are welcome to attend the celebration on Castle Fields between 9.30pm and 10pm.

To find out more, please visit the Portsmouth City Council website.

Fareham

Fareham will be joining in with the celebrations by lighting a beacon on June 2.The event will take place at Portchester Castle, where there will be live music, including performances from the Portsmouth Military Wives and The Lindy Club, food and drink stalls, and a range of free children’s activities to enjoy, including circus skills, face painting, enchanted bubbles and crafts with Crafty Makery.

Residents are also invited to bring along picnics and deckchairs to join in this tribute to the Queen on this momentous milestone.

The lighting of the beacon will take place at 9.45pm.

Executive Member for Leisure and Community at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sue Walker, said: ‘This is an occasion not to be missed and I encourage Fareham residents to join us at Portchester Castle to celebrate our Queen’s extraordinary reign. This is a free event, where every member of the family will find something to enjoy, so I hope to see you all there.’

To find out more, please visit the Fareham Borough Council website.

Lee-on the-Solent

A street party event, which includes a beacon lighting ceremony, will take place on the Lee-on-the-Solent seafront on June 2.

At the event there will be a 6.5 metre high Beacon, HMS Sultan will be lowering the Union Jack at sunset and a Fire Finale will take place specially choreographed for the occasion.

Attendees are encouraged to bring tables, chairs, picnics, hats, and flags to the event.

The street party will take place between 12pm and 11pm on Marine Parade.

Horndean

Queen Elizabeth Country Park will be holding a beacon lighting event on June 2 between 7pm and 10pm, with amazing views of the South Downs.

The Buster Kiosk will be open for refreshment from 7pm with the official lighting at 9.45pm.

There will also be live music from the Solent Community Choir throughout the evening.

It is advised that attendees wear suitable footwear and dress for the weather. There is parking available but parking charges apply.