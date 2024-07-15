Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hampshire council have released tickets to a family fun day out where children will be able to explore woodland through a range of activities.

Play Day will be taking place at Holly Hill Woodland Park in Sarisbury Park on Wednesday, August 14, with Fareham Borough Council releasing the details on how to get tickets. Six woodland activities will be available for children under 11 years old including, den building, and making animal bookmarks, bird feeders and leaf crowns.

This is a ticketed event where time slots need to be booked in advance. Families are being encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy the natural beauty of the woodland. Golden stars will be hidden around the Play Day event space which children can search for in the hopes of winning a prize. While completing an activity stamp card will give families the chance to win a year’s family membership with Everyone Active.

Executive member for leisure and community, councillor Connie Hockley, said: “Holly Hill is a wonderful setting for families to enjoy a variety of woodland activities on Play Day. Remember to book your tickets in advance and bring your picnic along on the day.”

Tickets are priced at £2.50 per child aged between three and 11 years old and need to be purchased in advance. Adults and children under the age of two are able to attend free of charge.

Further details, and the chance to book tickets, can be found on the Play Day section of the Fareham Borough Council website: www.fareham.gov.uk/playday.