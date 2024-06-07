Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Excitement is building for Portsmouth’s Armed Forces Day on Saturday (June 8) with huge crowds expected to enjoy the Southsea Common event.

Here are the key timings and details so you do not miss a thing!

Where and when is the event - and do we have to pay?

Armed Forces Day is taking place on Southsea Common on June 8 from 10am to 4pm and is free to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can I get there?

There will be some nearby carparking including at Clarence Pier, but visitors who are driving in are also being encouraged to use the special weekend summer park and ride from Tipner/M275. This costs £4 for up to five people with buses running every 15 minutes. The event is also on a major bus route.

What are the key things not to miss?

Red Arrows flypast

There will be military parades, live music and displays throughout the day as well as lots of stalls and entertainment. Key timings confirmed so far are: choir starting at 10.30am, a veterans’ parade at 11.15am, Portsmouth-based 60's band Mojo Dollar will perform at 1.15pm, a choir will perform at 2.30pm, there will be a Royal Navy parachute drop which is expected to be in the afternoon but the time has not yet been confirmed, and the Red Arrows will perform a a full display at 3.20pm.

Will food and drink be available?

Yes there will be food concessions stands - as well as easy access to the food, drink and other facilities at nearby Clarence Pier.