Portsmouth Armed Forces Day 2024: Key timings for the day - including the Red Arrows
and live on Freeview channel 276
Where and when is the event - and do we have to pay?
Armed Forces Day is taking place on Southsea Common on June 8 from 10am to 4pm and is free to attend.
How can I get there?
There will be some nearby carparking including at Clarence Pier, but visitors who are driving in are also being encouraged to use the special weekend summer park and ride from Tipner/M275. This costs £4 for up to five people with buses running every 15 minutes. The event is also on a major bus route.
What are the key things not to miss?
There will be military parades, live music and displays throughout the day as well as lots of stalls and entertainment. Key timings confirmed so far are: choir starting at 10.30am, a veterans’ parade at 11.15am, Portsmouth-based 60's band Mojo Dollar will perform at 1.15pm, a choir will perform at 2.30pm, there will be a Royal Navy parachute drop which is expected to be in the afternoon but the time has not yet been confirmed, and the Red Arrows will perform a a full display at 3.20pm.
Will food and drink be available?
Yes there will be food concessions stands - as well as easy access to the food, drink and other facilities at nearby Clarence Pier.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.