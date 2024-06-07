Portsmouth Armed Forces Day 2024: Key timings for the day - including the Red Arrows

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jun 2024, 08:33 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 08:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Excitement is building for Portsmouth’s Armed Forces Day on Saturday (June 8) with huge crowds expected to enjoy the Southsea Common event.

Here are the key timings and details so you do not miss a thing!

Where and when is the event - and do we have to pay?

Armed Forces Day is taking place on Southsea Common on June 8 from 10am to 4pm and is free to attend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

How can I get there?

There will be some nearby carparking including at Clarence Pier, but visitors who are driving in are also being encouraged to use the special weekend summer park and ride from Tipner/M275. This costs £4 for up to five people with buses running every 15 minutes. The event is also on a major bus route.

What are the key things not to miss?

Red Arrows flypastRed Arrows flypast
Red Arrows flypast

There will be military parades, live music and displays throughout the day as well as lots of stalls and entertainment. Key timings confirmed so far are: choir starting at 10.30am, a veterans’ parade at 11.15am, Portsmouth-based 60's band Mojo Dollar will perform at 1.15pm, a choir will perform at 2.30pm, there will be a Royal Navy parachute drop which is expected to be in the afternoon but the time has not yet been confirmed, and the Red Arrows will perform a a full display at 3.20pm.

Will food and drink be available?

Yes there will be food concessions stands - as well as easy access to the food, drink and other facilities at nearby Clarence Pier.

How can I find out more?

For more information about Portsmouth Armed Forces Day, click here.

Related topics:Red ArrowsSouthseaPortsmouthNorth EastHampshireNorth WestMusicArmed Forces

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.