WATCH: A look inside the spectacular Portsmouth Comic Con 2025
Event goers queued round the block to get into the International Festival of Comics at the Guildhall on Saturday, May 3 for what is set to be a fantastic weekend. Fans of all ages flocked to Portsmouth to get experience the array of entertainment on offer - with many dressing up to look the part.
This year the event is packed full of themed features, trade stalls, and celebrities who fans will be able to meet face to face. Celebrity guests include Chris Barrie and Norman Lovett of Red Dwarf fame; Guy Henry, whose many roles include Pius Thicknesse in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1 and Part 2), and Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One; and film and TV puppeteer Brian Herring who has performed as multiple characters in Doctor Who and was the principal performer of BB-8 in Star Wars.
There is something special on offer for Ghostbuster’ fans who can enjoy an immersive experience with a full-size replica Ecto-1 and a host of props and characters from the film franchise. While there also rooms dedicated to Star Trek and Doctor Who.
Take a look inside the fantastic event and see the huge crowds that waited for the doors to open in the video embedded in this article.
