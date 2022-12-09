The International Festival of Comics is back at Portsmouth Guildhall for another round of fun-filed entertainment. It will take place between June 3 and 4. Part of the event is the Jurassic Experience.

Next year’s theme is dinosaurs, with devotees and fans of the Jurassic World franchise to step inside and explore the exhibition. A stage show will be performed with a cheeky T-Rex and dinosaur babies.

Portsmouth Comic Con last year. Pictured - Some cosplayers focused on Anime and Manga characters. Photos by Alex Shute

There will also be a chance to sit behind the wheel of Jurassic jeep, handle the bones of prehistoric creatures and create your own hatchling to take home. Meet and greet opportunities are available throughout the weekend.

Fans will get to meet Zoom, a 2-year-old T-Rex who is set to bring a barrel of laughs, smiles and a whole lot of mischief and mayhem. An educational and interactive stage show will also take place on June 4 – promising song, dance and slapstick chaos.

An exhibition will also be held by the Dinosaur Isle Museum on the Isle of Wight. Visitors will get chance to learn more about dinosaurs and the prehistoric age, with experts available to chat about a range of subjects and handle real dinosaur bones and fossils.

Thanks to the work of Baileys Jurassic Jeep and South Coast Jurassic, visitors can get creative at the arty workshop led, by Lawn of the Dead. Some of the most prominent writers and illustrators in the comic book industry are expected to be there – highlighting the wonderful world of cosplay.

Pictured: People dressed up in cosplay. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Discussion panels, displays, exhibitions about gaming, VR, Steampunk and stalls with an incredible range of collectibles and memorabilia. The Jurassic Experience is just one part of the family-friendly event which presents the best in comics, film, TV and pop culture entertainment.

Some of the biggest franchises – including Marvel and DC – will be on display and showcased in cosplay parades. Interactive events in retro and board gaming, VR and creative futures technology will take place, with themes including villains on Saturday, June 3, and the Multiverse, on June 4.

Limited early bird tickets are on sale and can be bought on the Comic Con website.