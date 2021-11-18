With strings of fairy lights and Christmas trees decorated to the highest heavens in tinsel and baubles, the annual Portsmouth Christmas lights switch-ons are just a few weeks away.

If you are planning to head to Commercial Road, Palmerston Road, Cosham High Street, Gosport High Street and The Square in Petersfield for this year's festivities, here is everything you need to know leading up to the events.

The Commercial Road festive light switch on is back again this year

When will the lights be turned on?

Commercial Road Christmas light switch-on

The main Commercial Road light switch-on in Portsmouth City Centre will take place between 4pm and 6pm today.

Palmerston Road Christmas light switch-on

Palmerston Road, in Southsea, will switch on their Christmas lights between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday, November 25.

Cosham High Street Christmas light switch-on

Cosham High Street will turn on their Christmas lights on Thursday, December 2 between 4pm and 6pm.

Gosport High Street Christmas light switch-on

Gosport High Street will turn on their Christmas lights on November 27 between 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Lee-on-the Solent Christmas light switch-on

The Lee-on-the-Solent Christmas light switch-on will take place on the High Street on November 26 at 6.30pm.

Petersfield Christmas light switch-on

Petersfield will turn on their Christmas lights in The Square on November 26 at 6pm.

What will the Christmas light switch-on events include?

These official events will include numerous performances from local bands as well as choirs and dancers.

They will conclude with the light switch on, with a huge celebration including confetti cannons.

In previous years, the Commercial Road switch on included fireworks but it has not been confirmed whether this will be back for 2021.

More information on who will turn on the lights and what else could be instore will be released in due course.

Will Portsmouth Christmas market return this year?

The Portsmouth Christmas market will return to Commercial Road again this year.

The market includes many wooden cabins along the shopping street that sell festive food and drink as well as trinkets that make the perfect Christmas presents.

