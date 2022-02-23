Winds of up to 70mph battered the city last week, with the Mary Rose and Royal Navy Submarine museums among many attractions to shut.

Dangerous weather from Storm Franklin continued on Monday and Tuesday.

After implementing safety measures and making repairs, the museums are ready to welcome back customers.

A statement posted on the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Twitter account said: ‘We are pleased to confirm that Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the Royal Navy Submarine Museum will be reopening on 23 February 2022.

‘Closing our sites is never an easy decision.

‘However, the impact of sustained high winds over a number of days on the historic buildings and ships in Portsmouth and Gosport left us with no choice but to temporarily close.

‘Having now assessed the damage to our sites and put in place new safety and security measures, we can confidently welcome you back and hope you have a fantastic day out!’

The Royal Navy Submarine Museum is planned to reopen at 11am today, alongside the Mary Rose Museum.

Both storms caused widespread disruption and left their mark on the city.

At the time, the Met Office issued a red weather warning, alongside a ‘danger to life’ alert.

As a result of the adverse weather, dozens of issued were reported to Portsmouth City Council, including trees being ripped up and walls and fences being damaged.

