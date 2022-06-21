From 10am to 4pm on June 25 Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will host live music, family arts and crafts and refreshments to celebrate the city’s armed forces community.

Organised by Portsmouth City Council, the event honours serving personnel to service families, veterans and cadets.

Armed Forces Day, Historic Dockyard Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, just off Queen Street, Portsea Photography By Habibur Rahman

The entertainment will start with a junior field gun competition at 10.15am with live music held throughout the day.

This includes a performance from the Royal Marines Association Band.

There will also be free family arts and crafts activities provided by Aspex Studios and food and drink will be available to buy.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development said: ‘We have a long and historic relationship with the armed forces and so we are proud to host the Armed Forces Day event in Portsmouth. We hope lots of people will come to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and enjoy the activities and entertainment on offer.’

Matthew Sheldon, on behalf of Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Operations said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Portsmouth’s Armed Forces Day event to the site and giving it the perfect backdrop. All our attractions will be open and as usual, we offer free admission to serving armed forces personnel and our Defence Discount Service is valid for card holders on our Ultimate Explorer ticket giving 30 per cent off valid tickets.’