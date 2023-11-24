People in Portsmouth will be able to ice skate this winter as Portsmouth on Ice makes its return to the city.

The rink, in Guildhall Square, will open for the festive season at 10.00am tomorrow morning (Saturday, November 25) and local people can visit every day until Sunday, January 7 2024 – excluding Christmas Day itself.

Hour-long skate sessions start from 10am. There are also some new early morning skating times during the week, between 9am and 10am.

Portsmouth Ice Rink, Guildhall Square Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Portsmouth, UK last year. Pictured is Daniel Goulding with Evie, 4.

Ticket prices start at £11 for a child, £13 for an adult and £13.50 for an adult and pre-schooler. Family tickets and season passes are also available. Skate aids are available from £5 per item. School bookings are also available, with discounts available for groups of more than 20 people.

Tickets can be pre-booked from the Portsmouth On Ice website or purchased at the venue itself. Group bookings for 20 or more visitors can be bought by calling the box office on 0845 299 7991.

A number of “Golden Tickets” will be hidden around the city between Sunday 26 November and Thursday, December 14. Lucky residents who find them will win a prize.

People in the first session at Portsmouth Ice Rink, Guildhall Square Portsmouth, Portsmouth, last year.

Local businesses including Spinnaker Tower, D Day Museum, Kings Theatre, New Theatre Royal, The Guildhall, Groundlings Theatre, Natty’s Jerk Chicken and Pizza Rebellion have all contributed prizes to the draw. Clues about where the golden tickets can be found will be published on its website, Facebook and Instagram.

SEND sessions – Special Educational Needs and Disabilities – have become a permanent fixture to Portsmouth On Ice due to popular demand. The events are designed to cater for people of all ages.

Noise levels will be kept to a minimum and the capacity of the venue will be reduced. Aside from these sessions, the rink is accessible to wheelchair users who can book at any time.