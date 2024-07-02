Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth’s rainbow will be at its brightest this weekend as the city holds its largest ever Pride event.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 6 in Southsea - starting with a parade along the esplanade leading up to Southsea Common where the free main event takes place. All are welcome to the event which celebrates love, diversity, and equality in Portsmouth’s biggest Pride event yet.

A sea of flags at Portsmouth Pride

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all you need to know:

What is Portsmouth Pride?

The event is a community event which celebrates not only of the LGBTQ+ community but also of inclusivity and love. Largely taking place on Southsea Common, it features a parade, live music and entertainment, fun activities and a large number of stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What live entertainment is there?

From midday there will be live entertainment across two stages featuring music as well as fabulous drag queens and community groups. Among the line up on the main stage is former Sugababe Amelle Berrabah, The Cheeky Girls, Drag Race sensation Vicki Vivacious and Lolly. A community stage also features a host of performances from local groups.

There will also be stalls, bars, plenty of refreshments and lots of fun across the whole of the common.

How can I watch the parade?

The parade gathers from 11am at Southsea Beach Cafe and then sets off towards Southsea Common at 11.30am.

Thousands of people marched along Southsea seafront in a huge LGBTQ+ celebration for Portsmouth Pride 2023 in June. Picture: Keith Woodland

Will there be road closures?

Road closures are expected to be in place from 10.45am to 1.30pm - but roads can only be re-opened once it is deemed safe to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closures will cover: Southsea Esplanade - between its junction with Canoe Lake Car Park Entrance and The Ocean at the End of the Lane; South Parade - between its junction with Southsea Esplanade and The Dell and Clarence Esplanade; Clarence Esplanade - between its junction with The Dell and Jack Cockerill Way; its junction with Jack Cockerill Way and Avenue de Caen; its junction with Avenue De Caen and Serpentine Way; and its junction with Serpentine Way and Clarence Pier Road (Eastbound carriageway).

Traffic will follow the parade. Vehicles will be diverted from St George’s Road along Eastern Parade, St Helen’s Parade, Granada Road, Burgoyne Road, South Parade, Clarence Parade, Duisburg Way and Pier Road.

Is there parking?

There is no specific parking for the event, though there are pay and display carparks nearby at Clarence Pier, the D-Day Story and along the main Esplanade, as well as regular public transport to Southsea.

The Southsea Park and Ride service (PR3) from the Tipner park and ride site will also be operating throughout the day. The first bus departs at 9.35 am, with the last bus returning from the D-Day Story bus stop at 7.35pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there events into the evening too?

There will be an official ‘afterparty’ at HB (Hampshire Boulevard) in St Paul’s Rd from 9pm featuring DJs Sam Londt, Missy B, Toby Lawrence and Lee Harris. There is a free shuttle bus to HB for those with advance tickets costing £12 (https://www.portsmouthpride.org.uk/find-out-more/main-day) , though you can also buy tickets on the door. This event is 18+

How do I find out more information?